Coroner seeking help identifying body found along St. Marys River

FORRT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found along the St. Marys River last month.

Officials say the body was found along the river in the 4400 block of Bluffton Road in Fort Wayne on April 3. They believe this was the location of death and that the body was not moved by river waters from another location.

The individual is described as Asian, Hispanic or American Indian, small in stature, with short, black hair. They also do not match any reported missing persons from Allen County. The individual has a tattoo on the upper left arm of a flower with leaves, a tattoo on the lower left arm of a sideways heart with a script word of either “joy” or love,” and the tattoos are in black ink with no coloring.

Officials found a blue and black-colored mesh backpack with the emblem “Shawnee Mission Medical Center 50th, 1962-2012” along with a purple bandana nearby. The individual was wearing a large Jockey white crewneck T-shirt, black size 8 FILA gym shoes, and extra large CHAMPO blue shorts with a “C” Carroll football logo on them.

If you have any information, call the Allen County Coroner’s Office at 260-449-7389.

An investigation is ongoing.