Coroner rules Saturday shooting a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled an early Saturday morning shooting at the Villages of Hanna that killed one woman and injured three women a homicide.

Candiace Marie Ley, 29 of Fort Wayne, was killed in the shooting that happened at 12:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Greene Street. Her cause of death was ruled due to a gunshot wound to the head.

One woman suffered critical injuries in the shooting, while two other women were last listed in good condition.

Jamarion Thomas, 20, was also injured in the shooting but is in good condition. He is charged with aggravated battery causing death.

This is the 17th homicide in Allen County in 2021.

The shooting remains under investigation.