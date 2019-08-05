Coroner releases clay reconstruction of 1992 victim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead in Fort Wayne 27 years ago.

Photos of a clay facial reconstruction of a woman, believed to be in her early twenties, were released Monday morning. She was 4’6” to 5’2” tall, less than average muscularity and stature, and was about 26 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

The body of the woman, called Mary Jane Doe, was found in a water-filled basement in the 3500 block of Reynolds Street back in 1992. Due to the body’s condition, it’s estimated she might have died in late 1991 or early 1992.

A new effort to identify her began three years ago, which included a dental study and examinations of her skeleton. Additional pathology found healing fractures on the right and left nasal bones.