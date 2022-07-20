Coroner: manner of death for four children who died in April fire “undetermined”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the manner of death for four children who died in an April fire is “undetermined.”

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office issued a report that concluded “the evidence gathered as a result of this investigation, the area of fire origin is in or around the area of a recliner. Due to the amount of damage created by the incident, the definitive cause of the fire could not be proven to an acceptable level of certainty.”

RELATED: Coroner identifies four children who died in mobile home fire

Matthew Damron, 10, Johnnie Mann-Goff, 5, Jefferson Goff, 3, and Rosalynn Goff 2, all of Fort Wayne, died in a mobile home fire in the 4700 block of Grassy Lane back on April 21. All four children died due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns.