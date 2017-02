FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A dying person found lying in the road yesterday morning was murdered.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says 16-year-old Quinlan Partington of Fort Wayne was shot to death.

He was found lying along the curb in front of a home on Diplomat Drive Thursday morning.

Partington is the 4th homicide of the year in Allen County. Police have canvassed the immediate neighborhood in an effort to find out what happened and are still investigating.