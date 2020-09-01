Coroner identifies victim of mobile home fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 71-year-old man died in a fire that happened Friday afternoon in Fort Wayne.

According to the Allen County Coroner, Talmedge Stewart’s official cause of death is “inhalation of products of combustion” – such as smoke or carbon monoxide – and his death was ruled an accident.

Stewart died on his couch in the living room area of a mobile home in the 15000 block of Mill Road. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 5:05pm August 28th. He was pronounced dead at the scene.