Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle vs. semi crash that occurred back on Aug. 11.

The coroner’s office was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 at about 8:15 p.m. The motorcycle rider, Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55 of Columbia City, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Hoppas died on Aug. 21. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.