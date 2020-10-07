Coronavirus Relief Remains on Hold



President Donald Trump dashed hopes lawmakers could reach an agreement on another catch-all coronavirus relief package.

Trump said the talks were suspended until after the November election. Trump claimed House Democrats “were just playing games” with Republicans and his administration.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed walking away from the talks is another example of Trump, “putting himself first at the expense of the country.”

Yet, late Tuesday evening, the President suggested Congress pass stand-alone packages for airline relief, the Paycheck Protection Program and $1,200 stimulus checks.

National Farmers Union President Rob Larew responded, “Americans need help, and they need it now,” adding Trump, “must reverse course and work with Congress to preserve our economy and the wellbeing of every American.”

The $2 trillion House-passed HEROES Act included several agriculture provisions, such as payments to poultry and dairy farms, and funding for ethanol plants and textile mills.

However, a month before the election, it seems any aid is nothing more than a talking point.