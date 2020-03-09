Coronavirus quarantines affect Lakeside Middle School Student & Paulding County Ohio couple

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Administrators with Fort Wayne Community Schools sent home a letter with Lakeside Middle School students today.

The letter details instructions on prevention of the Coronavirus, and also says that the school learned of a student that is living with someone who is under quarantine. The student has been asked to not come to school, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

School administrators say the student was not directly exposed to the Coronavirus and although they don’t believe there is any threat of exposure to other students or staff at Lakeside, administrators asked the student to stay home out of an abundance of caution.

The Journal-Gazette is reporting that a Paulding County, Ohio couple who recently traveled to Italy are under quarantine, as their trip took them through one of the heavily affected regions.