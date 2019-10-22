Corn Yields Continue to Disappoint While Soybean Yields Continue to Surprise

It is a trend we have been seeing in many parts of the state: better than expected soybean yields and lower than expected corn yields. That is also the trend in Southeast Indiana. Farmers there are well into harvest and getting into fields that were planted in June.

Pioneer agronomist Brian Bush says corn yields are very disappointing.

“Even in a year when we had lower yield expectations, corn farmers are seeing a 15% to 20% decline in yields.”

On the soybean side, it is a different story. Bush says, “Soybean yields are proving to be much better than expected. Many growers are seeing 55bpa yields and some even as high as 70bpa.”

What does Bush attribute the strong bean yields to? “Genetics.”

He added, “Soybean genetics have come a long way especially with our A-Series soybeans. They just have a lot more guts to get through these touch weather conditions.”

As for the corn, Bush attributes the yield loss to poor planting conditions, saying, “When you mud the crop in, it just restricts the roots, and that limits the plant’s ability to take up nutrients.”

Nitrogen loss was another issue that hurt corn yields.

“Growers who put on pre-plant nitrogen saw it washed away, even those who tried side dressing most a lot due to the rain.”

Bush added that the nitrogen programs work 9 out of 10 times; this was the year they did not work.