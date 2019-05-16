Corn, Wheat Growers Want Better Trade Aid Deal

Corn and wheat lobbyists are making the rounds in Washington, D.C., and trying to get a better trade-aid deal for their growers than they got in the first round. Soybean growers made out much better in the first round of trade aid because they were hit hardest when China stopped accepting soybean imports. U.S. farmers had been the biggest soybean exporters to China in the world. At the time, Ag Department officials said the formula they developed to provide the most aid to soybean farmers was necessary because of World Trade Organization rules. Soybean producers received a Market Facilitation Program payment of $1.65 per bushel. Corn farmers only got one cent per bushel. “A penny didn’t cut it before and won’t cut it now,” says a National Corn Growers Association spokeswoman “NCGA is working to determine if there are some alternative options that can be shared with the administration.”

The Indiana Corn Growers have set up a special Take Action page to allow producers to express their support for a better trade aid package. CLICK HERE

Wheat growers received payments of 14 cents per bushel and weren’t happy with that either. The National Association of Wheat Growers says it has requested a meeting with USDA Chief Economist Rob Johansson and Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney.

Source: NAFB News Service