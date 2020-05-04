Corn, Soybean Plantings Ahead of the Five-Year Average

Despite rainfall last week, corn and soybean planting in Indiana remains ahead of the five-year average.

33 percent of Indiana’s corn acres have been planted, 7 points ahead of the five-year average and 30 points ahead of last week. 4 percent of the corn is emerged. Nationally, 21 percent of the corn has been planted, 18 points behind the five-year average.

22 percent of soybeans are in the ground, 13 points ahead of the five-year average. On a national level, 5 percent of the crop has been planted, 11 points behind the five-year average. 2 percent of Indiana’s soybeans have emerged.

Cooler temperatures kept the winter wheat progress behind the five-year average.