Corn Planting is Happening in Indiana

planting-haves-and-have-nots

Over the weekend there was corn planting that took place across Indiana. According to USDA, 31% of Indiana corn has been planted as of Sunday, up from 22% last week. National corn planting is 67%.

Over the weekend Tom Farms in Kosciusko County was planting; but, as Brian Bush with Pioneer told HAT, it was a case of the haves and have nots in Southeast Indiana. “I have had some customers tell me they were done planting corn while others said they had just planted their first field,” he said. Bush added that, while some growers are considering giving up on corn, farmers in his area can still plant corn well into June, “In my geography farmers can plant corn well into the middle of June with 118 day hybrids that mature with no concern.” He cautioned growers not to be in too big of a hurry to switch to shorter season hybrids because of the cut in yield they will experience.

Bush said there may even be more corn acres in SE Indiana this year, as the wet spring has really hurt the winter wheat crop, “I have had more than a handful of farmers tell me they were going to tear up their wheat field and plant corn.” He added head scab is starting to show up, which will also reduce the quality of the wheat crop.

Soybean planting in Indiana was put at 17% by USDA, up from 11% last week. Only about 9% had emerged. Nationally, 39% of the soybeans have been planted.