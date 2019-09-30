Corn, Bean Harvest Fall Behind 5-Year Average

Last week’s warm weather kept the crop moving toward harvest, but rainfall in Northern Indiana held back farmers wanting to harvest some of the early planted fields.

Average temperatures were 7.8 degrees above normal, coming in at 68.5 degrees. There were six full days for suitable fieldwork last week.

No change in average corn and soybean condition ratings. Both corn and soybeans were rated 31 percent good to excellent, flat from last week.

There has been 8 percent of corn harvested for grain, and 6 percent of soybeans have been harvested. Both are behind the five-year average of 19 percent.