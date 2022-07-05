Cooling Stations Available Amid Return of Dangerous Heat For Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Excessive heat is returning across the region today and officials in Fort Wayne are taking caution once again for its residents. The City of Fort Wayne announced the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, located at 1100 South Clinton Street, will serve as a cooling station due to high temperatures and heat indices forecasted for today. The cooling station will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Also, The Salvation Army will serve as a cooling station from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday. The Salvation Army is located at 2901 N. Clinton St.