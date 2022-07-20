Cooling Stations Available Amid Extreme Heat Returning To Area Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With extreme heat expected for Wednesday, City of Fort Wayne officials are taking precautions once again. It was announced Tuesday that the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will serve as a cooling station due to high temperatures and heat indices forecasted to impact the area. The cooling station will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday. The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is located at 1100 S. Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne.

In addition, The Salvation Army will serve as a cooling station from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday. The Salvation Army is located at 2901 N. Clinton St. Temperatures reaching into the lower 90s accompanied with the expected high humidity will remain in the forecast for the duration of the day, as a cold front is expected to move into the area later this afternoon.