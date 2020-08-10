Cooler Temperatures Prevail, Crop Condition Remains Steady

The temperatures were cooler than normal last week, with variable rain showers early in the week, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. While the cool temperatures slowed the depletion of soil moisture, some areas were in the need of more rain by week’s end. Overall, State level topsoil and subsoil moisture levels decreased slightly from the previous week.

The average temperature for the week was 68.2 degrees Fahrenheit, 4.7 degrees below normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 2.61 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.33 inches. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 9.

Rainfall during the early part of the week allowed crops to continue to advance towards maturity. Corn and soybean crop development remained ahead of the five-year average, while crop conditions remaining mostly stable. 66 percent of corn is rated good to excellent, 67 percent of soybeans are in good to excellent condition.

Dryer conditions during the latter part of the week allowed second cutting of hay to proceed. Livestock were reportedly in good condition and benefitting from good pasture growth and the Spring-like conditions early in the week. Other activities for the week included mowing roadsides, spraying fungicides, harvesting vegetables, and attending extension webinars.

Corn Silking: 97 percent

Corn Dough: 56 percent

Corn Dented : 4 percent

Soybeans Blooming: 93 percent

Soybeans Setting Pods: 70 percent