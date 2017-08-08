Cool temperatures will dominate Indiana through mid-August

INDIANA, (WOWO): Grab your cardigan as the recent cooler temperatures will be sticking around through mid-August.

There’s a jet stream coming out of Canada that will make it feel cool for the next couple of days with below-average temperatures dominating the central and eastern United States. Not only are we looking at cool daytime highs hitting only the upper 70’s and low 80’s, but temperatures already fell as low as 54 degrees in Indiana earlier this month, according to weather.com.

Once this cold steam backs off, another round of cold fronts will arrive in the Midwest by this weekend, reinforcing the cool weather regime in our region.