Convicted meth dealer will learn his fate Friday

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Convicted methamphetamine dealer Mark C. Morr will be sentenced Friday at 3 p.m.

RELATED: Charges filed in “one of the largest meth seizures in State history”

Morr was arrested back in December 2016 and charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, Dealing in Marijuana, Maintaining a Common Nuisance and Theft.

He was found guilty on all counts, as well as being a Habitual Offender and being in possession of a sawed-off shotgun during the commission of a crime on August 29.

Judge Robert Kirsch will have the option to sentence Morr to up to 60 years in prison – up to 30 years for the criminal charges, up to 20 years for the Habitual Offender enhancement, and up to 10 years for the sawed-off shotgun enhancement.

Friday’s sentencing will take place in the Noble Superior Court – I in Albion.