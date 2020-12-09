Contract loss affecting Fort Wayne GM plant security workers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Pennsylvania-based Allied University Security Services says it will no longer provide security services for the General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) plant in Fort Wayne, a move that will affect nearly 60 workers.

In a notice to the state, the company said its contract with GM will end in February, though it expects the affected employees to be hired by the new contractor.

Allied says it expects the shutdown of its operations to be permanent. The affected employees will be let go on January 31.

“However, security operations will continue to be provided by a new contractor, and we expect that many if not all employees will be able to continue their jobs without interruption with the incoming contractor,” Allied said in its WARN Notice. “We also will work with any employees who wish to remain with Allied Universal to find a suitable alternate assignment within the Company with minimal interruption to their work schedules.”

The affected employees are represented by the International Union, Security, Police & Fire Professionals of America.