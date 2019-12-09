Continuous CRP, CREP Sign-Up Periods Begin

The USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) is celebrating it’s 50th general sign up.

Farm Service Agency Assistant Deputy Administrator Brad Carmen notes that while Monday is the beginning of sign up for CRP, it also is the start for other offerings within the program.

“Continuous producers can offer their land for enrollment any day of the year,” he said. “If it meets the eligibility requirements and is a resource concern, FSA will accept those kind of acres.”

Continuous sign-up is not a competitive process like general CRP, and eligible producers and landowners can enroll acres beginning Dec. 9 in the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP).

“CREP is a partnership between the federal government and state governments where it’s similar to CRP, but we modify some of the contract terms and generally offers producers a greater incentive to participate because we’re attracting higher, more environmentally sensitive land,” said Carmen.