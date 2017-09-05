Who we are and what we do

, locally owned and operated by Federated Media, provides you with northeast Indiana’s most complete source of local, national, and international news. We also feature the area’s most frequent, dependable weather forecasts and the region’s most comprehensive school delay and closures. Add to that, the top syndicated talk talent in the nation and long-time local radio personality Charly Butcher, who, is in his 14th year of hosting Fort Wayne’s Morning News.

Thorough, informative, and entertaining, WOWO’s news anchors and reporters & talk-show hosts deliver live, in-depth team coverage and reporting of news events and issues.

You can hear WOWO News on the hour, and the half-hour, with breaking news first! Through our broadcast partnerships with FOX News, and the seasoned staff of meteorologists at 21 Alive, you’re always in touch with the latest happenings news & weather-wise, here at home…or around the world!

WOWO Radio is proud to stand out as a local “electronic town hall” for Tri-State listeners. Our news and talk programs throughout the day feature a blend of local talent, as well as the most popular syndicated programming available, carefully chosen to reflect a presentation and point-of-view Fort Wayne residents can relate to.

So you can be assured, if it’s news in Fort Wayne, we’re reporting it…and talking about it FIRST on WOWO News/Talk 1190 AM & 107.5 FM.

