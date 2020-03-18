Construction incident claims the life of a Fort Wayne Man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Firefighters were called to a trench cave in with a man trapped just after 2-PM Tuesday at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Huffman Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that the man was buried in approximately 10 feet of loose gravel. Officials recovered the body of 50 year old Michael Ramos of Fort Wayne who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allen County Coroner’s Office has ruled his death accidental, and said he died from asphyxiation.

The incident remains under investigation by IOSHA, the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Allen County Coroner.