Construction continues for World Baseball Academy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Construction on new fields for the World Baseball Academy in Fort Wayne is well underway.

CEO Caleb Kimmel told Fort Wayne’s Morning News Tuesday morning that construction crews are tearing down the old to make way for the “highest quality youth baseball facility in northern Indiana.”

“We’re all about developing young leaders, and we use baseball as a platform to do so. Upgraded facilities will allow us to reach more kids.”

So far the Academy has raised more than $2-million for its “More than a Game” capital campaign, which is enough to replace two baseball infields with artificial turfs. The goal is $3.2-million, which is enough for a third field to be improved.