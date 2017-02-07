Construction begins on Superior Lofts project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Despite the rain and gloomy skies, Fort Wayne officials were in a celebratory mood Tuesday afternoon as construction officially started on a new downtown living option.

Work has begun on Superior Lofts at 102 W. Superior Street, a project near the planned Phase 1 Riverfront Fort Wayne development and part of plans to convert “obsolete manufacturing space” into residential and retail/restaurant space. The former Graphic Packaging facility has been empty since 2010.

Mayor Tom Henry says the move to bring more housing to the downtown area helps the city position itself to attract more people and businesses to the region:

“It’s encouraging that there continues to be interest from the private sector in investing in Fort Wayne. It’s a sign that the positive momentum we’ve been experiencing is continuing and our community is moving in the right direction.”

RealAmerica Companies is developing the $9.8-million project, which will rehabilitate and restore the historic industrial building into 72 high-end apartments, 21,000 square feet of new commercial space and climate-controlled self-storage units that will meet the needs of downtown residents and businesses.

RealAmerica recently developed Randall Lofts, 616 Harrison St., and continues to have a waiting list for residents wanting to rent apartments at the historic building.

“Superior Lofts has been a project that I am very excited for RealAmerica to take on. I fell in love with the building when I was scouting downtown projects during the restoration of the Randall building and knew this would be a great space to create innovation for Fort Wayne’s downtown Riverfront District area,” said Ronda Weybright, CEO/President of RealAmerica.

The development is scheduled to open in summer 2018.