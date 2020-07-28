Constitutional legal expert weighs in on mask debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s a popular argument against wearing them, especially online, but is a mask mandate really a violation of your constitutional rights?

Basically, no.

“It has long been recognized, since a 1902 Supreme Court decision, the state executive branch, not just the legislature, can take action to protect people from contagious diseases.”

That’s according to Constitutional legal expert Nancy Marcus, speaking with our Partners in News at ABC 21.

“There’s good reason for governors to be the ones to issue orders like this one as governors have done across the country,” Marcus adds. “If we leave it up to legsilatures, action could be delayed significantly, and we may not be able to act quickly enough to keep up with this rapidly spreading, deadly pandemic.”

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill recently challenged Governor Eric Holcomb’s mandate that everyone in Indiana wear a face covering in public, saying that he overstepped his authority.