Considerations for Continuous Corn

By Dr. Mark Licht

Assistant Professor, Iowa State University

Continuous corn is a “three strikes and you’re out” situation. And the first strike is automatic – high residue volume. This is how a farmer recently described it to me.

Making continuous corn work means knowing what you are up against. First, realize that the yield drag for continuous corn can range from 0% to 30% but is typically between 5% and 15%. Yield drag has been associated with cooler and wetter soils, nitrogen (N) immobilization, increased disease risk, and allelopathy – all of which are influenced by corn residue volume.

There are eight tips to avoid strikes 2 and 3 with continuous corn: