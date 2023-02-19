Conor Daly on the Daytona Entry, Thermal Test and IndyCar Marketing

This week’s episode: Conor Daly joined before Daytona 500 qualifying to discuss his entry with TMT Racing, team owner Floyd Mayweather, other NASCAR races he is set to run this year, the IndyCar test at Thermal Club, IndyCar marketing and the race left on his bucket list. Plus, Katherine Legge will drive the fourth entry for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing while Tony Kanaan announces that he is retiring from IndyCar after this May.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.