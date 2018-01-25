Congressman Todd Rokita introduces SLAPS Act regarding sanctuary states

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Congressman Todd Rokita calls it the SLAPS Act. So, what does it do?



Joining Charly Butcher on Fort Wayne’s Morning News Thursday, Rokita was ecstatic that the Department of Justice is finally looking at “dangerous” sanctuary states. Rokita stated that the politicians continue to put the, “interest of dangerous illegal criminals over the safety of American citizens.” The Act, which is just two pages long, according to the congressman is getting “great rounds” in Congress and he is hopeful that it could be a part of the bigger immigration deal.