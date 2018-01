Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO)-

Monday night, the White House passed a bill to re-open the government for three more weeks.

Although this does allow all government employees to return to work, Indiana Republican Congressman Luke Messer, speaking on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, sounds very confident on a deal for DACA with democrats.

Congressman Messer also stated that there is still work to be done, including the building of the wall promised by President Trump during his campaign.