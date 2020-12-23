Congressman Jim Banks on the Omnibus Spending Bill

By
Caleb Hatch
-
(Photo Supplied / Jim Banks for Congress)

Congressman Jim Banks joins to discuss his thoughts on the omnibus spending bill and infighting amongst the Dems.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here