Congressman Jim Banks on the Coronavirus Relief Package and Re-Opening America

By
Caleb Hatch
-

Congressman Jim Banks joins to discuss his vote on the coronavirus relief package in the House plus re-opening the country.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here