Congressman Jim Banks on Impeachment and China

By
Caleb Hatch
-

Third District Congressman Jim Banks joins to discuss the latest on impeachment and phase one of the China trade deal.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here