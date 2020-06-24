Congressman Jim Banks has had it with vandalism to monuments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Indiana District 3 Representative Jim Banks has had enough of monuments being desecrated and is now proposing legislation to deal with it.

The proposal would make the destruction of a memorial or statue honoring a U.S. President or member of the Founding Fathers a Federal Crime. The “Defending America’s Heritage and Culture Act” would amend an existing law from 2003 that protects veterans’ memorials.

President Trump announced that an executive order is coming that will underscore his Tuesday announcement – that anyone who vandalizes a monument will be arrested.

Since the start of the protest movement sparked by the death of George Floyd, a number of monuments, statues and even historical buildings have been either vandalized or destroyed