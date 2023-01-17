Congressman Jim Banks announces his bid for U.S. Senate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 3rd District Representative Jim Banks has announced his 2024 bid for U.S. Senate.

Banks will run for the seat left by U.S. Senator Mike Braun, who will be running for governor in 2024. Banks tells WOWO News, “With Senator Braun running for governor and the open Senate seat in Indiana, I’m proud to announce that I am running for the United States Senate. Indiana deserves a conservative senator and we have to have new conservative voices in the Senate to save our country”.

Banks was born and raised in Columbia City, with his official website showing he earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana University and a Master of Business Administration from Grace College. Before serving the 3rd Congressional District, Banks served in the State Senate from 2010 to 2016.