Congressman Jim Banks accepting internship applications

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Congressman Jim Banks is now accepting applicants for the fall internship program in his Fort Wayne office.

Congressman Banks offers full-time and part-time internship opportunities, and college students or recent college graduates are preferred.

The positions allow students to work with congressional staff to support daily office functions, and all positions are unpaid.

The program is a great opportunity for students seeking a deeper understanding of various branches of government and how they interact.

Candidates must be highly motivated, self-starters, detail-oriented, and possess excellent communication skills. They also must demonstrate a strong work ethic, positive attitude, the ability to manage multiple tasks on a deadline, and a strong desire to learn about the legislative branch.

Students interested in an internship position should send a resume, writing sample and cover letter to Tinisha Weiglet at IN03.Internships@mail.house.gov.