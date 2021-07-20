Congressman Banks Named To Select Committee Investigating Capitol Insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Indiana Congressman, Jim Banks will be the ranking Republican on the Select Committee investigating the activity at the Capitol that took place on January 6th.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Banks’ staff confirmed that House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy made the appointment. Banks also released a statement acknowledging that questions still need answered regarding the security at the Capitol and how something like the issues on January 6th could even happen to begin with.

Here is Banks’ full statement:

“I have accepted Leader McCarthy’s appointment to this committee because we need leaders who will force the Democrats and the media to answer questions so far ignored. Among them, why was the Capitol unprepared and vulnerable to attack on January 6?

“If Democrats were serious about investigating political violence, this committee would be studying not only the January 6 riot at the Capitol, but also the hundreds of violent political riots last summer when many more innocent Americans and law-enforcement officers were attacked. And of course, the committee would not overlook the Good Friday murder of USCP Officer Billy Evans that was perpetrated by a far-left extremist.

“Make no mistake, Nancy Pelosi created this committee solely to malign conservatives and to justify the Left’s authoritarian agenda.

“Even then, I will do everything possible to give the American people the facts about the lead up to January 6, the riot that day, and the responses from Capitol leadership and the Biden administration. I will not allow this committee to be turned into a forum for condemning millions of Americans because of their political beliefs.”