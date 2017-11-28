Congressman Banks issues statement on North Korea missile launch

Washington, D.C. (WOWO): Congressman Jim Banks, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement regarding North Korea firing a ballistic missile near the coast of Japan:

“The Kim regime has demonstrated time and again that it will not give up its nuclear ambitions or slow its aggression toward our allies. Today’s ballistic missile launch further affirms that President Trump was right to recently re-designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. It’s time to maximize the diplomatic pressure we can put on North Korea, including even tougher sanctions. The United States cannot sit by while this rogue nation advances its ballistic capabilities, and we must use every available tool to protect our homeland and allies.”