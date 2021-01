Congressman Jim Banks (R – Indiana) is in Washington, D.C. to attend the Inauguration of President Elect Joe Biden and weighed in his thoughts on choosing to still attend the event, what he thinks the future may hold in American politics, and responded to the donors that are choosing to pull their support in terms of donation funding.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.