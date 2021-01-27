Congressman Banks Discusses Republican Stance On Attempted Hyde Amendment Repeal

Indiana Congressman, Jim Banks (R) joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss the latest discussions in Washington, D.C. in regards to The Hyde Amendment and its longstanding rules against Federal funding going toward abortions. This issue has come to light after House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman, Rosa DeLauro (D – Connecticut) has introduced a bill that will repeal the longstanding amendment.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.