Congregation of Holy Cross identifies clergy accused of sexual abuse

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): The Congregation of Holy Cross is making the names public of clergy members who have credible sexual abuse claims against them.

The full list was released Wednesday. It included the following people that served at local parishes:

Rev. John Fitzgerald, CSC: University of Notre Dame

Rev. Paul Lebrun, CSC: Little Flower Catholic Church (South Bend)

Rev. Ralph Luczak, CSC: Christ the King Parish (South Bend)

Rev. Archibald McDowell, CSC: University of Notre Dame

Rev. Louis L. Meyer, CSC: Holy Cross Parish (South Bend)

Rev. Cornelius Ryan, CSC: Little Flower Parish (South Bend); St. Joseph, Hessen Cassel (Ft. Wayne)

Rev. Edgar Szmanski, CSC: St. Casimir Parish, St. Hedwig Parish, St. Stanislaus Parish (South Bend)

Rev. James Trepanier, CSC: Holy Cross Parish (South Bend); St. Pius X Parish (Granger)

Rev. David Verhalen, CSC: University of Notre Dame

Randall Blum, CSC (seminarian): Christ the King Parish (South Bend)

Some of them were also named on the list of those credibly accused released by the Diocese of Fort-Wayne-South Bend last year.

Fr. William Lies apologized to the victims and their families in releasing the list.

He also addressed the problem of the sexual abuse of children within the Catholic Church, and with its mishandling.

“I also share your desire for transparency and healing,” stated Fr. Lies. “It is for this reason I am writing today to release the list.”