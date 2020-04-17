Confirmed COVID-19 Case for Indiana Packers Office Employee, Plant Remains Open

Indiana Packers Corporation has confirmed that one of its office employees has tested positive for COVID-19. The pork processing plant in Delphi will remain open.

“Our immediate concern is for the health and welfare of this individual and the individual’s family,” says IPC’s President, Russ Yearwood, “and this news further heightens our respect and gratitude for all of our team members, as they continue supplying food to countless other Americans in this incredibly challenging and stressful time.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence of food or packaging being associated with the transmission of the coronavirus.

IPC’s Human Resources (HR) Department has been in contact with the affected team member to implement best-practice protocols, per the CDC, for this scenario. Following a medical evaluation, the employee will be in quarantine for 14 days, during which the individual will be eligible for paid leave under the provisions of the company’s COVID-19-specific leave policy.

The company says they notified other employees of possible exposure and directed all team members who had been in close contact to stay home and self-quarantine as well.

IPC has employed many intensive proactive measures to protect employees from the virus. Those include thorough and redundant cleaning processes, restrictive protocols for visitors, staggered breaks and start times, social distancing where possible, a heightened focus on both personal and facility hygiene, and implementation of new, COVID-specific medical leave policies.

Source: Indiana Packers Corporation Press Release