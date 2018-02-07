Concordia Lutheran High School officials contemplate relocation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Concordia Lutheran High School in Fort Wayne might be moving.

School leaders are looking at a few options on how to better prepare students for the future, whether it’s from an education or a career perspective. The News-Sentinel reports that one of the options on the table is relocating to just north of Parkview North’s regional medical center campus.

Two other options are to renovate the current school and athletic facilities or to flip the campus by building a new school on the land where the athletic facilities are, and thus also build new athletic facilities where the current high school is.

School officials are also facing growing enrollment, as the current building only has room for about 80 more students.