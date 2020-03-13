Concordia Lutheran High School closed through April 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Concordia Lutheran High School will be closed and move to remote learning from March 16 through April 13 due to concerns over the coronavirus.

School offices will remain open during this time, and spring break will run from March 30 to April 3 as scheduled. No classes will be held on March 16 and April 10 (Good Friday), and April 13.

The school also has canceled or postponed all extracurricular activities starting Friday, March 13.

Classes are planned to resume on April 14.