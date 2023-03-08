Concerts resume after Fort Wayne Philharmonic agreement made

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — After months of negotiations, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Musicians Association have made contract agreements, with concerts resuming on March 24.

Fort Wayne Philharmonic concerts will resume following the tentative agreement Wednesday of a new contract between the Fort Wayne Musicians Association (AFM Local 58) and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. This agreement expires in August of 2026.

“This 4-year contract gives us our first wage increase since 2019, brings Musician salaries above pre-pandemic levels, and expands our season to 30 weeks,” said Musician Spokesperson and Philharmonic Principal Clarinetist Campbell MacDonald.

The Philharmonic will resume on March 24 with the production of Swan Lake accompanied by the Fort Wayne Ballet followed by Bach in the Barn on April 13. All remaining 2022-2023 season concerts will continue as scheduled.

More information regarding performances can be found at www.fwphil.org or by

calling the ArtsTix Box Office at 260-422-4226.