Community pantries provide food, art

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new “community pantry” looks to both feed those in need and spark their creative sides.

Forward Indiana’s new community pantry at The Muse on Main not only features 24/7 access, but it also helps local artists.

“People can come 24/7,” Forward Indiana’s Sarah Thompson tells Fort Wayne’s NBC. “They don’t have to fill out paperwork. So, it’s truly for everybody and accessible to all.”

The pantry is also acting as a canvas for local artists to draw on to help sharpen their skills.

You can find pantry locations on Forward Indiana’s Facebook page.