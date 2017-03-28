Community leaders gathering to speak against the anti-solar bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Today at Noon community members will come together to rally in opposition to the anti-solar bill before the Indiana State House of Representatives. The anti-solar bill, SB 309, is authored by Senator Brandt Hershman.

According to a press release, opponents say the bill, “would allow Indiana monopoly utilities to block the sun from rooftops. The bill takes the freedom to generate energy from the sun away from customers, and hands over control to utilities.”

Speakers at the rally include:

Jeff Peterson, President, 360 Sun Solutions

The Rev. John P. Gardner, Senior Pastor, Plymouth Congregational Church of Fort Wayne, UCC.

Carla Kilgore, Social Worker and solar homeowner, Fort Wayne

The “Don’t Block the Sun” rally will be taking place at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at the Plymouth Congregational Church Parking Lot, located at 501 W Berry Street.

To read SB 309, click here.