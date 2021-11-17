Community Harvest “Turkey Rally” set for Thursday

A big annual effort to fight hunger in the Fort Wayne area returns tomorrow.

Community Harvest Food Bank’s annual Turkey Rally is Thursday at the Fort Wayne Kroger locations on Coventry Lane and Dupont Road from 8am to 6pm.

Community Harvest’s Carmen Cumberland tells WOWO News it’s their biggest holiday food and fund drive of the year:

“We are looking at holiday fixings. What do you like to see on your table at Thanksgiving?” Cumberland explains, adding that supply chain issues have had a big impact on their efforts to provide food to those struggling to afford it.

You can also donate online at this link, or at the food bank’s Tillman Road location. Every dollar donated provides four meals to someone in need.