Community Harvest to hold farm wagon at Parkview Field Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Community Harvest Food Bank has partnered with the Fort Wayne TinCaps to hold their Farm Wagon food distribution at Parkview Field to help feed those economically impacted by COVID-19.

The food distribution will be at the stadium’s silver parking lot on Monday, April 20 at 1 p.m. It will also be held on Monday, April 27 at 1 p.m.

The Farm Wagon program started in 1999 and now uses a drive-through system to distribute food boxes into car trunks.

“We want to reach as many people as possible who are living without affordable food access,” said Carmen Cumberland, Community Harvest Executive President. “This unique opportunity to partner with the Fort Wayne TinCaps allows us to get food distributed into the hands of vulnerable families downtown.”

No ID is required. Community Harvest has Farm Wagons throughout Northeast Indiana. If you need food, check the full schedule here for your area.