Community Harvest receives 50,000 meal donation from Fort Wayne Subaru dealer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne car dealer is making another effort to help an area agency impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave Moser of Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne says they’re donating 50,000 meals to Community Harvest Food Bank today, adding that unlike another recent donation, it’s not affiliated with any company fundraiser or initiative: it’s just because they saw a need.

“It’s all about making sure our local communities have sufficient food for people that have a need for it.”

Moser says Community Harvest officials told him the 50,000 meals – donated in the form of a cash donation and to be purchased in three installments – would amount to an eight-day supply for the organization.

“That shows the need, and that’s why we want to raise awareness,” Moser adds. “Everybody has suffered something during this global pandemic, and there are people out there that are hungry through no fault of their own.”